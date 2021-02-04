International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 143 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $201.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.