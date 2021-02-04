International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $30,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. UBS Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

LB stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

