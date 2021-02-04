International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,450 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STNG opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

