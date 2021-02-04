International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,858,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.