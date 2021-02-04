International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 102 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.52, for a total transaction of $775,291.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,966 shares of company stock valued at $14,272,084 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.