Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 15,339 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $9.34 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

