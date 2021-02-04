Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

PKG opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $514,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

