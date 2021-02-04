Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE SO opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.