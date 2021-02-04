Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 58,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $139.68 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

