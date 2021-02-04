Intersect Capital LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,962 shares of company stock worth $5,985,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.