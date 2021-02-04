Intersect Capital LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $32.56 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

