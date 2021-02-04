Intersect Capital LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.