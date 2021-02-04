Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1,754.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in MetLife by 37.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of MET stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

