Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) vs. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interspeed and Akoustis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 364.27 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -19.63

Interspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interspeed and Akoustis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Interspeed.

Risk and Volatility

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Interspeed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interspeed Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

