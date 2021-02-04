Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Trading Down 9.2%

Interups, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITUP)’s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46.

Interups Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITUP)

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

