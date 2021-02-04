Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.54

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $6.54. Intevac shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 2,261 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Intevac by 434.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intevac by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

