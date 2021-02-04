Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IPI. Roth Capital started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

IPI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

