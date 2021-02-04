Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $430.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $400.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

INTU opened at $380.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.48. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

