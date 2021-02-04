Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Shares of Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.30. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.05 million during the quarter.

About Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX)

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

