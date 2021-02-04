Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

