Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 970,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 283,362 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 247,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,460. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

