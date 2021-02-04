Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

