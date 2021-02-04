Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,072,434. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average of $299.48.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

