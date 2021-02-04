Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

