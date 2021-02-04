Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 404,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 211,769 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 359,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,833.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,151,000.

XMLV traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,589. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91.

