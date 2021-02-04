Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.