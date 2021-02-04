Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,204 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 564 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $663,366 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

