Investors Purchase Large Volume of Principal Financial Group Put Options (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,503 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,110% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,046. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

