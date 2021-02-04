IOTA Trading Up 7.8% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $51.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001200 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078518 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

