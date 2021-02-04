IoTeX 1-Day Volume Hits $13.33 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $114.47 million and $13.33 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

