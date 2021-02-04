IQeon (IQN) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $302,401.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00006215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.