IRISnet (IRIS) One Day Volume Tops $8.97 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $71.17 million and $8.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00084913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00241971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00041179 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,005,180,320 coins and its circulating supply is 950,159,829 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.