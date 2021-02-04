iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,555,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock remained flat at $$53.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

