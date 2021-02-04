iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.14. 71,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.