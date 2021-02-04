iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.18. 23,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.