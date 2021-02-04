iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Cut by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,896 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.97. 1,077,115 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.