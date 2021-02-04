iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after buying an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,995,000 after buying an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,573,000 after buying an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,604. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

