iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.30

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $232.30 and last traded at $232.30, with a volume of 2477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

