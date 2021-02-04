iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 7.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 2.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $72,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,925. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $138.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.