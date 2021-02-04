iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.84. 960,787 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 632,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

