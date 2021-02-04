Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 1,476,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.