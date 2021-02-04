IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

