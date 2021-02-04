IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,075 Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $230.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $237.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

