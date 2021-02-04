IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.