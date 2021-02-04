J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

JDWPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.