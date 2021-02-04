J Mariner Kemper Sells 1,681 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,597.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56.

UMBF stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 210,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,584. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

