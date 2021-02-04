Jack in the Box (JACK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/29/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $94.00.

1/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

