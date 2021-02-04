Jack W. Schuler Purchases 101,400 Shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of YTEN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 248,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,231. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

