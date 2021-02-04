Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,283 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,538,000 after purchasing an additional 238,147 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,933,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Vicor by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 112,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vicor by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vicor by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,099 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $195,899.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,978.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

