Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 115 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

